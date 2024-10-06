7 Discontinued Home Video Formats That Were Commercial Failures

Physical media is dead. Well, at least that's the saying. Tens of millions of units of physical music titles still move each year, with even CDs selling respectably despite more vinyl records being sold. And even though physical video sales have slowed, the fourth quarter of 2023 showed positive signs of growth for Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. There's still a distinct class of customer willing to pay for higher fidelity video and audio than streaming is capable of achieving. Still, we're now in a world where "all you can eat" streaming services dominate and offer a level of quality that's good enough for most people. But there will always be a place for physical media, whether it's due to the superior fidelity currently offered via the higher bitrates available on Blu-ray discs, a greater freedom of viewing for those without reliable broadband service, or access to titles not licensed for streaming.

On the video side, the last four most viable formats to date — VHS, DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray — all had to outlast a bunch of other formats that stood in their way. Some were direct competitors: VHS toppled Betamax in the videotape format war, while Blu-ray did the same in outlasting HD-DVD. Others tried to satisfy specific niche audiences, like Laserdisc aiming at early home theater enthusiasts or UMD for entertainment on-the-go. Others still came to market with no clear plan and got slaughtered. Let's look at which video formats died brutal deaths and why.