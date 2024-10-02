What Are Vacuum Bombs, And How Do They Compare To Nuclear Weapons?

Throughout the past century, warfare has evolved in fascinating and frightening ways. Firearms have gotten bigger and more lethal, planes, and boats have become even more integral parts of war (though it has been some time since the United States' last aircraft carrier sunk at war), and, perhaps most worrisome of all, explosive technology has advanced in ways unimaginable. One variety of bomb that has grown especially prevalent in recent decades, most recently thanks to its use in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is the thermobaric or vacuum bomb.

Advertisement

With a history dating back to the early to mid-20th century, vacuum bombs have devastated battlefields across the world. Thermobaric bombs work with two explosive charges, with the first one going off upon impact and creating a mixed cloud of air and fuel. The second then detonates to light the mixture, generating a wide-reaching fireball and pulling surrounding oxygen to cause further destruction — hence the vacuum bomb moniker. They're often used in highly populated areas to devastate structures and humans alike.

There's no denying that vacuum bombs are atrocious weapons of war and, unfortunately, will likely continue to take lives for years to come. One might wonder, how do they compare to much more widely-known and feared nuclear weaponry?

Advertisement