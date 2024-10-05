What Does GYTR Mean On Yamaha Motorcycles?
With high-performance options like the YZ450F and YZ250F, responsible for Yamaha's high position among every major dirt bike brand ranked, this Japanese bike manufacturer offers some fantastic options for the ultimate dirt bike experience. In fact, according to ProMotoCross.com, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has snagged a total of 11 team victories in the 450 class and achieved team wins in 44 of the 250 class competitions using the bike maker's flagship dirt bikes (modified, of course). So, let's say you go out and buy a stock YZ series dirt bike, but as good as the stock versions of these motorcycles are, what if you want even more of a competitive edge on a closed circuit?
That's where GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) comes in, which is made up of engineers who specialize in crafting performance parts and have been doing it for more than four decades. This specialty division within Yamaha doesn't only supply souped-up add-ons for dirt bikes, but is also involved in the genres of Supersport, four-wheelers, and adventure models. In fact, the Ténéré World Raid GYTR is one of the most legendary Yamaha motorcycles every enthusiast should know about after its Guinness World Records achievement.
A combination of high-performance machines and OEM enhanced parts
The Yamaha R1 Supersport is an example of the manufacturer's capabilities, a high-output model with a deep connection to the FIM Superbike World Championship and Endurance World Championships. The GYTR performance parts have ushered the manufacturer's racing teams into more victories than any of its competitors, according to Yamaha. These GYTR accessories take a solid platform like the R1 and add OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) upgrades which are available to all.
The benefits of OEM parts are that they typically offer greater lifespan, compatibility isn't an issue since they are made by the bike maker themselves, and they provide peace of mind with warranty coverage. The costs, however, are generally higher than third-party options, so for an OEM racing spec bike, you'll likely do some damage to your wallet.
These parts enhance performance and utilize premium materials like aircraft-grade aluminum and carbon fiber due to their light but durable composition. GYTR offers an R1 Racing Kit that features a wide range of parts for engines, chassis, brake systems, wheels, and racing accessories. The process is made easier with an interchangeability column on the GYTR accessory brochure, which indicates which model years can or cannot accommodate certain parts. Bear in mind that GYTR parts aren't legal for street riding, so you'll have to tear up the track or off-road course.
Why are performance divisions like GYTR important?
For brands like Yamaha, a performance division is essential for keeping their bikes competitive in professional competitions. Podium finishes at pro racing or motocross events can help increase sales for specific motorcycle models. Success on the track can bring more attention to the brand and get potential customers interested in the manufacturer's new features or technology on display. Not only can riders pick up a stock version of the same model that just achieved a top finishing place in the latest contest, but they can also outfit their bike with a series of GYTR performance parts, further customizing it.
In-house performance divisions are equally important in the motorcycle and automotive manufacturing industry. While some engineers at a vehicle factory may spend the majority of their time weighing the build process versus profit, a performance division is able to focus on innovations, improvements, and more complex projects. Essentially, a separate division like GYTR is more about specialization rather than mass production.