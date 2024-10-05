What Does GYTR Mean On Yamaha Motorcycles?

With high-performance options like the YZ450F and YZ250F, responsible for Yamaha's high position among every major dirt bike brand ranked, this Japanese bike manufacturer offers some fantastic options for the ultimate dirt bike experience. In fact, according to ProMotoCross.com, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has snagged a total of 11 team victories in the 450 class and achieved team wins in 44 of the 250 class competitions using the bike maker's flagship dirt bikes (modified, of course). So, let's say you go out and buy a stock YZ series dirt bike, but as good as the stock versions of these motorcycles are, what if you want even more of a competitive edge on a closed circuit?

That's where GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) comes in, which is made up of engineers who specialize in crafting performance parts and have been doing it for more than four decades. This specialty division within Yamaha doesn't only supply souped-up add-ons for dirt bikes, but is also involved in the genres of Supersport, four-wheelers, and adventure models. In fact, the Ténéré World Raid GYTR is one of the most legendary Yamaha motorcycles every enthusiast should know about after its Guinness World Records achievement.