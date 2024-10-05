What Is A Pontiac 2+2 And Which Years Was It Made?

In 1964, as Ford launched its sporty Mustang and Porsche launched its 911, automakers everywhere were bitten by the performance bug. Pontiac caught the fever, unveiling its midsize GTO, then adding sport appeal to its full-size lineup with a "2+2" edition of its successful Catalina coupe and convertible. Ferrari inspired both the GTO and 2+2 names for Pontiac. In Ferrari's coupe, the "+2" meant there was room in the back for two more passengers. Pontiac's 2+2 actually sat five, since it was a full-size car on the B-body frame.

The wide-track, rear-wheel drive Catalina was a two-door sports sedan designed to be a fun drive. For a fistful of dollars (about $300 extra), the 2+2 gave Catalina drivers a heavy-duty suspension and special trim and badging on the outside, along with bucket seats and a special console on the inside. For a few dollars more, an engine upgrade from the Catalina's 389-ci V8 was available.

The package sold well enough to convince Pontiac to bring it back for the re-designed 1965 Catalina. However, in 1965 the 2+2 Sports option ditched the Catalina badge to flex its own identity.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain or CC BY 2.0]