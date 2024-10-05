Common Problems With BMW's B58 Engines (According To Owners)

Those who know the BMW B58 are always eager to bring the loudest cheers whenever it's mentioned. After all, we're talking about the shining star of the BMW modular engine family and one of the brand's most dependable engines ever. It's also widely acclaimed for being fantastically smooth, efficient, and highly tunable (while ensuring reliability along with it), thanks in large part to its strong internals, forced induction system, direct injection, and advanced electronic control system. With just a bit of tuning, the B8 can make upwards of 500 hp, which, again, is great news for drivers who are always on the hunt for big power.

For those unfamiliar with the engine, here's some background. The BMW B58 is a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six introduced in 2015 as a replacement for the N55, and it is still being produced by BMW to this day. It features a twin-scroll turbocharger, closed-deck aluminum cylinder block, aluminum heads, forged connecting rods, forged steel crankshaft, double VANOS (BMW speak for variable valve timing), Valvetronic (variable valve lift), and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. Since launching in the 2016 F30 340i, the B58 has been used in many performance and luxury vehicles with very favorable results. These include the BMW Z4 M40i, 440i, M340i, M240i, X3, X4 M40i, X5, X7, and even the Toyota GR Supra 3.0, where it makes a whopping 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. Although the B58's robust construction means there's low likelihood of faults, the engine isn't entirely perfect.

[Featured Image by M3C30 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]