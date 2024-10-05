How Much Boost Can A 6.4L HEMI Handle?

With the conclusion of Chrysler HEMI engine production, vehicles equipped with Hellcat HEMI Mopars on dealer lots are Unicorn-rare and pre-owned specimens have seemingly achieved instant collector status and the prices that go with it. While finding anything with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI between the fenders is difficult, 6.4L (392-cubic-inch) HEMI-equipped rides are plentiful in running condition and at scrap yards.

Before slapping a supercharger on top of your 392 HEMI and cranking up the boost pressure, there are some things you should consider. The amount of boost an engine can handle or horsepower it can reliably produce depends largely on its foundation. The first components that come together when assembling an automobile engine comprise its rotating assembly: the engine block, crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons.

The strongest versions of these components are more expensive, so whenever possible, automakers opt to use the cheaper versions that can handle the designed power output and provide enough reliability to meet their design standards. Make no mistake, the 6.4L HEMI is not designed to handle double-digit boost pressures reliably without upgrading some key rotating assembly components.

The stock 6.4 HEMI can commonly handle boost pressures around 6 psi with some fuel system modifications, water-methane injection to keep the cylinders cool, and an accurate tune by someone knowledgeable of the intricacies of the 6.4 HEMI engine network of control modules. With a few more upgrades, boost pressure could be dialed up to 9 psi.