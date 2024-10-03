How To Create A New Folder On Mac: 4 Easy Ways

Clutter can sneak up on you — one screenshot here, an app icon there — and one day you wake up to your Mac desktop looking like a digital junkyard. And this chaos is the little leak that can sink a great ship. Digging through a messy pile for a file can go from a minor annoyance to a major source of stress, disrupting your workflow and hurting your productivity. Thankfully, you can easily undo (or prevent) this nightmare, and declutter your laptop by organizing files into folders.

Just like trusty old paper folders, Mac folders help you group files into categories, making them easier to find when you need them. Whether you're sorting different file types — like text, music, and images — or keeping everything related to a specific project in one spot, folders will help you create the order you crave. You can even create subfolders for more meticulous organization. Whether you're a new Mac user learning the basics or a long-time user needing a refresher, here's a straightforward guide on four easy ways to create folders and manage your files with ease.