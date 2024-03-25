5 Tips & Tricks To Declutter Your Laptop Without Resetting It

Clutter. Whether physically surrounding you in your home or existing solely in a digital space on your laptop, it's not conducive to a productive environment. In fact, when it comes to older computers, clutter can lead to freezing and crashes. While you can easily pick up items lying around your home, is decluttering your laptop just as quick and simple? Instinct may tell you to completely reset your computer, bringing it back to its clean and file-free beginning, but that's a hassle and can result in losing important files.

Rather than factory resetting your laptop, consider reorganizing everything when you notice things are running a little slower, and it's taking you longer to find crucial files. It may sound like a daunting task, but we've put together a few tips and tricks we've learned along the way that can make decluttering your laptop a breeze.

While removing clutter can help improve your laptop's performance, it's also crucial for simplifying your life, keeping you focused, creating an aesthetically pleasing workspace, and making better use of your digital space.

For the most part, these tips and tricks should work on both Apple and Windows-based laptops, and you can even carry them over into cloud spaces like Google Drive.