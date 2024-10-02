Boeing 797: What We Know About The 'New Midsize Aircraft'

Boeing first began the initial work on the NMA project way back in 2017, but the company still hasn't officially launched it as of 2024. Although the company didn't give specific details about this delay, we know it has been facing several challenges.

Its biggest setback was the crash of two Boeing 737 MAX jets in 2018 and 2019. The first crash happened a little over a year from the first delivery, and a second crash that happened six months later forced the FAA to ground the jets. The company had to prioritize the return to service of the 737 MAX, although Boeing claims that it's still interested in the NMA. Then, in early 2024, the 737 MAX was in the headlines again — this time with a door plug that blew out in flight. These disastrous events forced major changes within the company, including the appointment of a new CEO.

Furthermore, the Boeing 777X program, an upgrade to the company's popular 777, has been delayed for years. The plane was set to enter service in 2020 but is still in the testing and certification stage. The plane is slated for delivery in the second half of 2025, making it one of the longest aircraft development projects in the history of commercial aviation, especially given the fact that this was just an improvement of an already existing design and not an all-new aircraft.

Aside from these issues, Boeing also has a massive order backlog of over 6,200 jets. Some estimates say it would take the company at least 11 years to clear out this order based on 2023 production, so starting a new project right now would leave a bad taste in the mouths of Boeing customers who will still have to wait years to get their new jets.