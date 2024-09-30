DirecTV Just Bought Dish Network For Only $1, But It's Far From A Steal

DirecTV, according to a press release, just announced that it will be acquiring the portion of telecommunications company EchoStar that governs streaming and video — including Dish TV and Sling TV. With such long-running names in the TV industry on the receipt, you'd think it would be a deal worth billions of dollars, right? Well, the companies changed hands for the princely sum of one U.S. dollar. However, there's more involved than DirecTV slapping down a single George Washington in exchange for two entire streaming services, and it's not something most companies would be able to duplicate.

EchoStar, a company primarily concerned with 5G technology, is in a fair amount of debt. The press release says it is under "financial constraints," while at the completion of the deal, DirecTV will reduce EchoStar's debt by the tune of $11.7 billion. That means it's really more of a case of DirecTV throwing a life preserver towards EchoStar's sinking ship and getting salvage rights in the form of a lot of debt consolidation.