How To Join Or View A Zoom Meeting On Your Smart TV

Zoom is a name the world came to know in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It became an essential tool for many businesses that learned to operate remotely, letting professionals participate in meetings from the comfort of their homes, and students of all ages became acquainted with Zoom after schools had to resort to remote learning. Nowadays, it's a commonly used program for remote and hybrid employees worldwide.

Most use the video-conferencing software on their computer or mobile device, but every once in a while somebody wants to be extra comfortable and join a meeting from their couch with a big screen. Or maybe you have a large conference room with a TV and would like to use it for Zoom meetings to check in with your remote employees. Users who own Sky Glass, Sony, and Apple TVs can use them as Zoom for Home devices.

Don't feel left out if you don't own one of those TVs — there are other methods that make the video-conferencing app accessible to other brands. Some methods are wireless and require certain capabilities from your mobile device as well, while others only require an HDMI cable.