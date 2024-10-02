What Does PM Mean On A License Plate?

On the whole, license plates are a pretty mundane part of the modern world. They signify that a given vehicle is registered and traceable to a specific person, and it's required by law that they're applied to one or both ends of a given vehicle and visible. At the same time, there's a bit more to them than their basic purpose. Different states and countries have unique designs to their plates, thus making them quite collectible. In fact, one California license plate was valued at over $24 million. Not to mention, there are also personalized vanity plates, which have proven how faulty the traffic ticket system is for decades.

There are even some infrequently seen identifiers one might happen to spot while on the road. A more recent deviation from the standard license plate is the seldomly-seen PM sticker on some Florida plates. It's the state's replacement for a traditional registration sticker, signifying that the label is permanent. It's not used by regular drivers and is rather intended for rental companies out of convenience. With that said, it doesn't ultimately bring along any special treatment. These companies and their vehicles are still subject to the same fees and renewal deadlines as they were previously.

Even though the introduction of the PM tag is said to make things easier for rental companies, some within the general public have criticized the move since it became official.

[Featured image by Joshashmore via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY SA 4.0]