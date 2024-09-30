What Are Harley-Davidson Challenge Coins? (And Are They Still Used?)

Harley-Davidson is and has been a cultural giant for over a century, and it's no surprise that it sits among the best major motorcycle brands. Its bikes are highly-regarded, allow for all kinds of customization, and are generally pretty dependable. There are even celebrities who ride Harleys and have worn their love for the company on their sleeves. No matter one's walk of life, though, Harley fan culture is one of a kind, with enthusiasts finding interesting ways to show their pride. One of the most popular is through collecting challenge coins.

Challenge coins are signs of unity among die-hard riders, often intended to symbolize loyalty and shared experience within motorcycle clubs and tight-knit social circles. Challenge coins can be used as a form of recognition for exceptional acts, landmark moments, and accomplishments, similarly to award ribbons and medals. There are also coins for police officers, firefighters, and members of the military highlighting their career paths and the bonds they have formed.

To reflect all of these moments, groups, and members, coins can come in various sizes and colors with whichever designs and emblems desired. Seeing as Harley-Davidson remains a widely loved brand, it only makes sense that challenge coins are still a part of its identity.

