What Are Harley-Davidson Challenge Coins? (And Are They Still Used?)
Harley-Davidson is and has been a cultural giant for over a century, and it's no surprise that it sits among the best major motorcycle brands. Its bikes are highly-regarded, allow for all kinds of customization, and are generally pretty dependable. There are even celebrities who ride Harleys and have worn their love for the company on their sleeves. No matter one's walk of life, though, Harley fan culture is one of a kind, with enthusiasts finding interesting ways to show their pride. One of the most popular is through collecting challenge coins.
Challenge coins are signs of unity among die-hard riders, often intended to symbolize loyalty and shared experience within motorcycle clubs and tight-knit social circles. Challenge coins can be used as a form of recognition for exceptional acts, landmark moments, and accomplishments, similarly to award ribbons and medals. There are also coins for police officers, firefighters, and members of the military highlighting their career paths and the bonds they have formed.
To reflect all of these moments, groups, and members, coins can come in various sizes and colors with whichever designs and emblems desired. Seeing as Harley-Davidson remains a widely loved brand, it only makes sense that challenge coins are still a part of its identity.
Harley still offers a wide assortment of challenge coins
Not only are challenge coins popular, there are loads of collectors who have come together to share in their admiration for these unique tokens. For example, on Reddit's r/ChallengeCoins, there's a community consisting of thousands of collectors who boast all kinds of rare and fascinating coins in their collections. Naturally, Harley-Davidson hasn't shied away from bolstering their hobby.
On the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Challenge Coins webpage, one can find a vast assortment of challenge coins. Whether you're shopping for yourself, a loved one, or a fellow rider, Harley has tokens for just about everyone. There are coins to support military veterans via the Wounded Warrior Project, give a little bit of luck while on the road, and to simply represent the historic motorcycle manufacturer, to name a small few. To top it all off, the company offers several kinds of holders — including a holder shaped like Harley's bar and shield, honoring one of Harley-Davidson's most iconic logos — to display all of your challenge coins proudly.
Evidently, challenge coin fandom is alive and well, especially in the Harley-Davidson space. With new coins being made and older ones becoming more sought after, it stands to reason they'll continue to be gifted, purchased, earned, and traded for many years to come.