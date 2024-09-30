What Happened To AirBedz From Shark Tank Season 3?

Faithful followers of ABC's long-running reality series "Shark Tank" know that product pitches can run a pretty wide emotional gamut. Some are quirky and fun, while others are deadly serious, and still others are bad to the point of outright tragedy. While there's generally an influx of unbridled joy whenever a deal is offered, things can definitely get a little contentious along the way.

That is understandable, as would-be investors like Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and outgoing "Shark Tank" headliner Mark Cuban are typically not quick to part with their hard-earned money. Instead, they prefer to do some less-than-subtle tire-kicking before they make an offer, and even then, there's no guarantee it will be accepted by the individual who stepped into the studio to make a deal. As far as contentious pitches go, Jim Pittman's Season 3 appearance is one of the more memorable.

For his part, Pittman seemed to walk onto the "Shark Tank" soundstage with an investment-worthy product, as his AirBedz truck bed air mattresses had essentially cornered the market for such items. Pittman also claimed the mattresses were already selling well through Amazon and other online retailers, and boasted pretty solid margins from production to sales phase. Problems arose when questions of sales strategy came into play, in no small part because Pittman did not appear to have any answers. Understandably, the AirBedz founder struggled to recover after admitting as much.

