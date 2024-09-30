Why Your iPhone Keeps Dimming Even With Auto-Brightness Off (And Fixes To Try)

So, you've been binge-watching your favorite TV series on your iPhone all afternoon when out of nowhere, your screen starts dimming on you. No biggie — you probably just have auto-brightness on. However, when you check in the Settings app, you see it's already turned off. You start turning it on and off again, but your display is still so dim you can barely see the characters on the screen. Yes, this screen dimming dilemma can be quite annoying, especially when you're sensitive to even the slightest change on your device. It can easily ruin the user experience.

If you've suffered this issue, the first two things you can do is restart your iPhone and update it to the latest software. These fixes typically make many glitches go away, but if your screen still dims without rhyme or reason, there may be other underlying problems. Here are several reasons why you experience screen dimming on your iPhone and what you can do about it.