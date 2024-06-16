This iPhone Trick Makes Watching Content In The Dark Less Harmful

So you're up late on your iPhone again, browsing TikTok videos, binge-watching the latest episode of that one K-drama series, or just scrolling through YouTube for another documentary to stream. To prevent straining your eyes too much while doing so, especially when the lights in your room are already off, your first instinct is to tone down the brightness. This is the quickest way to keep your phone from intensely glaring in your face.

If the lowest level is still too overwhelming, try enabling Night Shift on your iPhone as well. This adds a warm tone to your screen, which you can further customize to suit your preferences. However, not everyone is a fan of a warm screen color, so they just end up sticking with using their devices on the lowest brightness level even if it still causes eye strain. Lucky for you, the iPhone has solved this screen brightness dilemma with a hidden feature: the Reduce White Point setting.