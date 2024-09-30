Motorcycle Carb Rejetting: When Is It Necessary?

Cars and motorcycles both emerged in late-19th century Germany. Karl Benz designed and built the Patent Motorwagen around 1885, which was when Gottlieb Daimler and William Maybach created the first gas-powered motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen. Both had carbureted engines, employing a mechanical device to mix fuel and air to be fed into combustion chambers. That fuel delivery technology remained the standard for motorcycle manufacturers until Kawasaki introduced fuel injection in 1980 as a $500 option on the Z1000. The 1969 Munch Mammoth was actually the first fuel-injected production motorcycle, but that bike was expensive and made in small quantities. Fuel injection systems employ a computer to measure fuel flow and air intake to meter the mixture of air and fuel, making them better performers than carburetors when temperature and altitude change. Harley-Davidson used fuel injection for the first time in 1995 on the Electra-Glide, which was one of several models to be reimagined later.

The same factors that trigger calculations by fuel injection system computers make adjusting your carburetor necessary in certain circumstances. Often, this can be accomplished by turning a mixture screw or changing the position of your carburetor's float, but sometimes these tweaks still leave your bike sluggish and sputtering. In that case, it's going to be necessary to re-jet your carburetor. You might also need new jets if you make changes to your air intake or exhaust systems, move to a different climate, or if you've neglected routine maintenance like oil and spark plug changes.