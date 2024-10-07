Why Are Roads Coated In Oil & How Much Does This Cost?

Few things can prove more frustrating when you're out and about than traversing a damaged roadway rife with cracks, crevices, and potholes that require seeing a mechanic. Especially if the street remains in tattered shape for lengthy periods of time. It has, of course, been difficult to maintain roadways since they were invented. There are likely good reasons a city or township might leave those stretches of street in less than pristine shape, as simply repaving them may be prohibitive either from a logistical standpoint or in terms of cost.

As most drivers likely know, milling and paving any significant stretch of road can take days, weeks, or potentially even months from start to finish. There is, however, a potentially quicker method of refreshing and preserving the integrity of certain roadways. It's called sealcoating, a process that entails coating cracked and damaged streets in oil, adding a layer of stone, and compacting the compounds with a rubber paver. In the right weather conditions, a surface may be drivable roughly 15-minutes after completion, though 24-hours should be allotted to properly set. Either way, that's a considerably shorter span compared to completely repave even a short stretch of.

In some cases, however, the sealcoating process can begin more than a year before the major roadwork aspect, and isn't complete until a final sealing pass a week or so after the oil and stone is dropped. But in that time, the roadways remain passable, thus shortening the closure periods associated with repaving.

