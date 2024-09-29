How To Rename The User Profile Folder In Windows 10 Or 11

You should have some preparations done before renaming the user profile folder. First, create a system restore point on Windows so that you can revert your system back to its working state if anything goes wrong while renaming the user folder.

If you have any essential documents or other files in the folder that you are going to rename, it is best to back them up on the cloud or another physical drive in case something goes wrong.

Now, the most essential requirement. You need to have an additional user account with administrative privileges on your system. If you already have one, just sign out of the current one and sign in to that account. If you don't have another administrative account, you can create a local Windows account, make it an administrator, and then sign in. Remember to sign out of the account whose folder you are attempting to rename.

After these preparations, you can proceed with the steps to rename. Remember that you are going to make some system-level changes, and if not done correctly, you might be prevented from accessing your account. So, carefully follow the steps in this guide and make a proper backup before proceeding. For this guide, we'll rename a user profile folder named PranavAnother to PranavSlashGear.

