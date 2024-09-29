3 Of The Most Useful Accessories For Makita's Compact Routers

Makita was founded in 1915, but didn't start making power tools until 1958. The performance and reliability of Makita's tools landed the company at the top of our rankings of the world's top power tool brands, in part based on the LXT series of woodworking tools. That set includes the 40 volt router shown above, which has a 1.5-horsepower brushless motor that runs up to 31,000 RPM. Makita's line of compact routers includes units with motors ranging from 1-1/4 to 3-1/4 horsepower and prices from below $150 to almost $400.

To complement this broad selection of powerful tools, Makita also offers plenty of bits, guides, and other accessories to make each palm router even more helpful in performing a variety of tasks. We've sifted through the nearly 200 portable router accessories on Makita's website to isolate the most important ones and arrange them logically for you so you can get back to your latest woodworking project.