How To Tell If Your Apple TV Remote Is Charging

Given how saturated the online streaming market is these days, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have a streaming player. A popular pick among those who have a smart TV with HD or UHD capabilities is the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation). It supports a variety of video and audio formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. Apart from the fact that you can pretty much access any streaming service you subscribe to, if you're an Apple user, you have the added benefit of easily viewing whatever's stored on your mobile devices on your TV.

If you buy an Apple TV streaming player, you'll need to buy an HDMI cable separately as well as other essential connectors. You may also want to check out any available accessories to maximize your new device. One thing you don't need to get is a remote, since one that's Siri-capable is already included in the box.

Most iterations of the Apple TV remote — namely the Siri Remote (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation) or Apple TV remote (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation) — has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't have to worry about replacing them with dry-cell ones and figure out which size it takes. You may be required to charge it several times a year, depending on how often you use your device. You'll be reminded to do so through a notification that should appear on your TV screen, indicating that your Apple TV remote's battery is dwindling. Onscreen alerts may appear when there's only 10-20% battery left, giving you ample time to hook it up to a charger before it dies completely. If you have a 3rd generation remote, you'll need a USB-C cable and a USB power adapter (ideally Apple brand) to charge the device.

