Which HDMI Cable Do You Need For Apple TV 4K?
In a world wherein people more commonly watch movies and television shows through a variety of media-streaming platforms, it's almost necessary to have a streaming player be a part of your home entertainment setup. If you don't have one yet and are in the market for something top-tier, an option worth looking into is the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation). Although the device is mostly engineered to work on almost any modern smart TV brand, it's best paired with an HD-capable TV that supports a variety of features, such as 4K resolution video, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.
Should you decide to spend at least $129 on the streaming box, you'll get to try out several game-changing Apple TV 4K features. You can use SharePlay and watch video content simultaneously with your iPhone-using friends via FaceTime. You can turn it into your home hub that controls other compatible smart home accessories. Provided that you also have an active Apple Music subscription, you can even turn your streaming device into a fun karaoke machine.
The Apple TV 4K comes with a Siri remote and a power cord. If you need connectors to link it with your smart TV, you'd have to buy them separately. To take advantage of the streaming box's HD-streaming features, you'd definitely need to purchase an HDMI cable, but not just any type of HDMI cord.
The best HDMI cable to use on your Apple TV 4K
According to Apple, you'd need at least an HDMI 2.0 cable to use your Apple TV 4K on your smart TV or other display that has the corresponding HDMI port. If you already have one, it should work fine on your streaming setup. However, in order to unlock the streaming box's complete slate of features, an HDMI 2.1 cable is recommended.
Belkin's UltraHD high speed HDMI 2.1 cable that Apple carries in the online Apple Store for $30 supports a higher bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps, which is essential for running higher resolution videos. It also supports several advanced features that may not work as well when you use an HDMI 2.0 cable, such as dynamic HDR, uncompressed surround sound, and quick media switching, among other things. Gamers may also find HDMI 2.1 cables the better pick as it supports auto low latency mode for better lag reduction and variable refresh rate, which decreases screen tearing for video games.
If you want a budget-friendly cord alternative, we've rounded up the best HDMI cables worth spending on, some of which are of the HDMI 2.1 variety. The $18 Anker HDMI 2.1 cable — which you can get on Amazon — in particular is a tried-and-true budget electronics brand that is worth giving a second look for your Apple TV 4K HD streaming needs.