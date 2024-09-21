Which HDMI Cable Do You Need For Apple TV 4K?

In a world wherein people more commonly watch movies and television shows through a variety of media-streaming platforms, it's almost necessary to have a streaming player be a part of your home entertainment setup. If you don't have one yet and are in the market for something top-tier, an option worth looking into is the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation). Although the device is mostly engineered to work on almost any modern smart TV brand, it's best paired with an HD-capable TV that supports a variety of features, such as 4K resolution video, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Should you decide to spend at least $129 on the streaming box, you'll get to try out several game-changing Apple TV 4K features. You can use SharePlay and watch video content simultaneously with your iPhone-using friends via FaceTime. You can turn it into your home hub that controls other compatible smart home accessories. Provided that you also have an active Apple Music subscription, you can even turn your streaming device into a fun karaoke machine.

The Apple TV 4K comes with a Siri remote and a power cord. If you need connectors to link it with your smart TV, you'd have to buy them separately. To take advantage of the streaming box's HD-streaming features, you'd definitely need to purchase an HDMI cable, but not just any type of HDMI cord.

