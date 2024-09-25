Celebrity Voices Like John Cena And Awkwafina Headline Meta's Latest AI Upgrades

As part of the Meta Connect keynote, the technological giant has unveiled a variety of new developments in products in its many spheres, from social media to wearable tech. One of the youngest spheres under Meta's purview is AI development, with the Meta AI assistant reaching impressive levels of popularity around the world at over 400 million monthly users. For those who make extensive use of the Meta AI assistant in their day-to-day life, you may start to hear some familiar voices coming out of your speakers.

Alongside other new developments of the Meta AI platform, Meta announced that the Meta AI assistant now has full voice support, an evolution of its existing audio technologies like Voicebox speech sampling. Meta AI is now able to both parse your vocal inputs on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, and respond with audible outputs of its own. Like most smart assistants, the Meta AI assistant has a soothing, neutral voice as its default setting, but as the platform continues to develop, various celebrity mimicries will be added to the assistant's vocal library. You'll soon have the likes of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, and Kristen Bell responding to your various inquiries.

