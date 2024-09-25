Celebrity Voices Like John Cena And Awkwafina Headline Meta's Latest AI Upgrades
As part of the Meta Connect keynote, the technological giant has unveiled a variety of new developments in products in its many spheres, from social media to wearable tech. One of the youngest spheres under Meta's purview is AI development, with the Meta AI assistant reaching impressive levels of popularity around the world at over 400 million monthly users. For those who make extensive use of the Meta AI assistant in their day-to-day life, you may start to hear some familiar voices coming out of your speakers.
Alongside other new developments of the Meta AI platform, Meta announced that the Meta AI assistant now has full voice support, an evolution of its existing audio technologies like Voicebox speech sampling. Meta AI is now able to both parse your vocal inputs on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, and respond with audible outputs of its own. Like most smart assistants, the Meta AI assistant has a soothing, neutral voice as its default setting, but as the platform continues to develop, various celebrity mimicries will be added to the assistant's vocal library. You'll soon have the likes of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, and Kristen Bell responding to your various inquiries.
Meta AI will offer assistance in a variety of tasks and fields
In addition to the Meta AI assistant's new voice acting chops, the platform is being developed further in its capacity to assist you with various virtual tasks. For example, if you have an image or photo you're unsure about, you can send it to the Meta AI assistance and ask for both editing advice and full-on in-chat editing. Just say what you want changed, and Meta AI will do its best to accommodate you. New Meta updates are coming to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, so any images, make, or tweak can be more easily shared around to your friends. Meta is also planning to begin offering content prompt suggestions that you can tap while browsing your social feed to immediately have Meta AI generate interesting images for you.
Besides the fun stuff, Meta is also developing more practical features. Testing is currently underway to refine Meta AI's translation capability, which it can use to add automatic language dubbing and lip-syncing to video content that's in a language besides your own. Small translation tests of English to Spanish and back are being performed on Instagram and Facebook. Meta is also developing the AI's business tools, such as creating chatbots for customers to talk to with support questions or product recommendations.