How To Clean A Motorcycle Gas Tank

For some, riding a motorcycle down a wide open freeway is pretty much the epitome of freedom. We're certainly not here to rail against the unbridled majesty that purportedly accompanies charging down the open road astride a classic or modern build of your choice. However, we might simply point out that the version of ownership typically presented in pop culture often overlooks the fact that it does, in fact, take a lot of work to keep a motorcycle in proper working order. As is the case with any car, truck, or SUV you might park in your garage or driveway, properly washing your motorcycle can play in important part in not only keeping your bike looking good, but running good as well.

While you might be tempted to properly detail your motorcycle by focusing on items like chrome features, wheels and spokes, or engine components, more intricate tasks like cleaning and lubricating the chain should also be undertaken with some regularity. So too should be washing the vehicle's gas tank, as cleaning the chamber in and out can help prevent the damaging effects of rust and other forms of decay. Luckily, cleaning a motorcycle's gas tank is not a complicated process, and can likely be performed by owner's with little mechanical proficiency.

The task should be undertaken with great care, however, as a lackluster cleaning — particularly of the inside of a motorcycle's gas tank — may lead to even bigger problems. Here's how to clean a motorcycle and gas tank.

