Why You Should Think Twice Before Vinyl Wrapping Your Motorcycle

If you aren't happy with your motorcycle's color you have two options: get a new paint job or have it vinyl wrapped. Wrapping is certainly the cheaper route. Wwhether it's a full or partial job, the cost can be a couple hundred or a few thousand dollars, though that can be drastically reduced if you wrap the bike yourself. Similar to how long a car wrap lasts, vinyl wrapping on a motorcycle can give you several years of protection, so it seems like a no-brainer decision, right?

Not necessarily. While there could be benefits, vinyl wrapping a motorcycle is a painstaking process, one some bike enthusiasts wouldn't recommend. Car wraps work by adhering vinyl sheets to the exterior, carefully detailing it so that no bubbles or wrinkles are left behind. Vinyl wrapping a motorcycle works the same as a car, technically, but it doesn't take an expert to recognize how the process could skyrocket in difficulty. Car exteriors are large and smooth, giving you a relatively easy canvas to work with. However, motorcycles are made of many small parts, and if you want a full job, each one will have to be removed and wrapped individually. It's incredibly time-consuming and the margin for error is much greater.

Vinyl wrapping a motorcycle yourself can increase that margin even further, even if you use an easy DIY method for wrapping your car. On the other hand, a professional job will increase the cost. So, you may want to think twice before vinyl wrapping your motorcycle altogether.