What Is Dodge's 'Hemi Orange' Package And Which Models Is It Available For?

Dodge performance vehicles are widely known for offering a great range of packages, including the popular 485-hp Scat Pack Widebody Package. If you're a faithful follower of HEMI-powered Dodge models, you're likely also familiar with the Hemi Orange appearance package. It was introduced in 2021 as a special nod to the original orange color of the early HEMI V8 engines. If you think that name also sounds familiar outside of the package in question, you're correct again. The HEMI Orange was previously offered by Dodge as a color option on models such as the limited-edition 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 and 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 392.

Vehicles that come with this package have an exclusive exterior and interior design theme with unique detailing, finished in eye-catching orange-and-black accents. These include orange and gunmetal hood stripes, midnight gray and orange badging, orange brake calipers, and orange accent stitching for the front seats and second-row captain's chairs. Additionally, the contrast stitching on the doors, armrest, and steering wheel is done in an orange accent.