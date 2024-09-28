What Is Dodge's 'Hemi Orange' Package And Which Models Is It Available For?
Dodge performance vehicles are widely known for offering a great range of packages, including the popular 485-hp Scat Pack Widebody Package. If you're a faithful follower of HEMI-powered Dodge models, you're likely also familiar with the Hemi Orange appearance package. It was introduced in 2021 as a special nod to the original orange color of the early HEMI V8 engines. If you think that name also sounds familiar outside of the package in question, you're correct again. The HEMI Orange was previously offered by Dodge as a color option on models such as the limited-edition 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 and 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 392.
Vehicles that come with this package have an exclusive exterior and interior design theme with unique detailing, finished in eye-catching orange-and-black accents. These include orange and gunmetal hood stripes, midnight gray and orange badging, orange brake calipers, and orange accent stitching for the front seats and second-row captain's chairs. Additionally, the contrast stitching on the doors, armrest, and steering wheel is done in an orange accent.
Dodge HEMI Orange package is available on several models
As you might guess, the Dodge Charger and Challenger were the first to get the HEMI Orange package when it launched in 2021. It was initially offered on the Charger and Challenger GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody models. Both GT RWD models feature Chrysler's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which makes 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque in the Charger GT RWD, as well as 303 horsepower and 268 lb-ft in the Challenger GT RWD. The Scat Pack Widebody models, meanwhile, have a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 engine good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft in both the Charger and Challenger variants.
In 2022, Dodge decided to extend the HEMI Orange treatment to the Dodge Durango, but this time, the honors went to R/T models with the proven 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine. In this case, the output is a still-impressive 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Shoppers also had the option to go with either the HEMI Orange Plus or HEMI Orange Tow N Go package, which offered numerous extras, including Brembo brakes.