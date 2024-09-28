Can-AM Spyder F3-P: The Trike Motorcycle Built Just For Police
Police and federal law enforcement agencies use specialized vehicles to do their jobs, including some commonly utilized and iconic Chevy police cars and SUVs. Cops now drive some of the fastest vehicles on the road, many of which have been specially equipped to carry special electronics and weapons, as well as detainees. Police forces have also used motorcycles since the early 20th century, but two-wheeled vehicles can be dangerous to operate, especially in high-speed chases or on unpredictable surfaces.
That's where trikes come in. Three-wheelers like the Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide and Freewheeler offer more stability and visibility to other drivers, making protecting and serving a little safer. Trikes also have a shorter learning curve vs. two-wheelers for officers who are inexperienced riders, although they're less maneuverable than traditional motorcycles and not as safe as enclosed vehicles like cars or SUVs.
Can-Am introduced the Spyder in 2007 and sold more than 100,000 of the trikes by 2015. Can-Am is an arm of Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), which also makes Sea-Doo personal watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles. BRP also introduced a special police-edition trike in 2015, the Spyder F3-P, based on the earlier F3-S.
[Featured image by Thomas Vogt via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By SA 2.0]
The F3-P has a 115 horsepower engine
The F3-P and its parent, the F3-S, are similar to the Spyder RT, which first appeared in 2010. They're both powered by a Rotax 1330 three-cylinder engine that produces 115 horsepower, and those horses go to the rear wheel via a six-speed semi-automatic transmission on both models.
The F3-P's standout feature is the single-pedal braking system that outperformed all other comers in testing by the Michigan State Police in 2015 and 2016. The F3-P also included extra features like the requisite siren and lights, as well as added cargo space and 12-volt and USB electrical outlets.
On its release, the F3-P was beloved by law enforcement, too. In a press release, BRP Senior Vice President Anne Belec touted the bike's safety features and the peace of mind they gave officers. Benbrook, Texas police chief James Mills praised the F3-P for how difficult it was to tip it over and for being easily visible in traffic to motorists. The New Bern, North Carolina, police department added one to its fleet in 2017, hoping to take advantage of that stability and visibility.