Can-AM Spyder F3-P: The Trike Motorcycle Built Just For Police

Police and federal law enforcement agencies use specialized vehicles to do their jobs, including some commonly utilized and iconic Chevy police cars and SUVs. Cops now drive some of the fastest vehicles on the road, many of which have been specially equipped to carry special electronics and weapons, as well as detainees. Police forces have also used motorcycles since the early 20th century, but two-wheeled vehicles can be dangerous to operate, especially in high-speed chases or on unpredictable surfaces.

Advertisement

That's where trikes come in. Three-wheelers like the Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide and Freewheeler offer more stability and visibility to other drivers, making protecting and serving a little safer. Trikes also have a shorter learning curve vs. two-wheelers for officers who are inexperienced riders, although they're less maneuverable than traditional motorcycles and not as safe as enclosed vehicles like cars or SUVs.

Can-Am introduced the Spyder in 2007 and sold more than 100,000 of the trikes by 2015. Can-Am is an arm of Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), which also makes Sea-Doo personal watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles. BRP also introduced a special police-edition trike in 2015, the Spyder F3-P, based on the earlier F3-S.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Thomas Vogt via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By SA 2.0]