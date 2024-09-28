How To Transfer Photos From iPhone To Chromebook (3 Easy Ways)

While iPhones are primarily communication devices, they're well known for their ability to take stunning photos. If you're like most iPhone users, over time, you'll accumulate lots of pictures on your device. When this happens (or even before), you'll probably want to transfer them to a computer, an external hard drive, or a USB flash drive to free up space on your phone. Even if you automatically backup your photos to a cloud service like iCloud or Google Photos, transferring them to a computer will allow you to do things like edit your photos using a free Photoshop alternative, something that's often easier to do on a big screen.

Advertisement

If you own a Chromebook, you might be scratching your head trying to figure out the easiest way to get your iPhone photos onto your computer. After all, Apple products work exceptionally well within the Apple ecosystem, but they don't always play well with non-Apple devices like those running ChromeOS. Luckily, this isn't the case when it comes to moving photos from an iPhone to a Chromebook. In fact, there are a few easy ways to do so.