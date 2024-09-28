How Safe Is The Chevrolet Trax? Here's What The Official Ratings Say
While we don't yet have safety ratings for the 2025 Chevrolet Trax, it's likely to fall in line with those from the 2024 model year since it's likely that little has changed between the two. As one of the most affordable SUVs in the U.S. for 2024, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax carries an MSRP of $20,400. After skipping the 2023 model year, Chevrolet moved Trax production to a new assembly plant located in South Korea.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) performed its battery of safety evaluations on the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and rated it "Good" during "Small overlap front" and "Moderate overlap front: original test" crashworthiness testing. However, during the IIHS "Moderate overlap front: updated test," the 2024 Trax rear passenger crash-test dummies received "injury values" to the head/neck and chest areas that resulted in a rating of "Poor" and "Marginal" respectively bringing the overall rating for the updated test to "Poor."
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax received an "Acceptable" rating for the IIHS updated test for side impacts. The lowest rating for the test, a "Marginal" rating, resulted from injury values to the dummy-driver's pelvis area.
How did the Chevrolet Trax perform for non-crash related safety measures?
Other IIHS-rated safety measures include seat belts and child restraint systems for which the Trax received ratings of "Acceptable," and systems described as crash avoidance and mitigation rated as "Marginal." While the Trax features LED Projector-type headlights with high-beam assistance, the absence of a curve-adaptive feature hindered visibility on curves, particularly curves to the left. However, high-beam visibility was rated as "inadequate" on both sides of straight roadways.
The Chevrolet Trax received "Marginal" ratings for "front crash prevention: pedestrian." The system avoided a collision in the "crossing child-day" test at both 12- and 25-mph and the "parallel adult-night" 25-mph test, and reduced the impact speed by 11 mph in the 37-mph "parallel adult-night" test using high beams. Low-beam "parallel adult-night" testing saw a 3-mph reduced impact speed for the 37-mph test and no reduction in impact speed during the 25-mph test.
A similar mix of results occurred with the "crossing adult-night" test. At 12 mph when the Chevrolet Trax failed to slow using low-beams, and reduced impact speed by 2 mph with high-beams. The 25-mph test results improved somewhat, with impact speeds reduced by 22 mph with high-beams and 4 mph with low-beams.
While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn't tested the 2024 Trax, the IIHS results are enough to deem the 2024 Chevrolet Trax as unsafe. Some competitors, however, have sticker prices around $10K more than the Trax. Is the risk worth the savings if you don't drive at night or have rear seat passengers? That's for you to decide.