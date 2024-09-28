How Safe Is The Chevrolet Trax? Here's What The Official Ratings Say

While we don't yet have safety ratings for the 2025 Chevrolet Trax, it's likely to fall in line with those from the 2024 model year since it's likely that little has changed between the two. As one of the most affordable SUVs in the U.S. for 2024, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax carries an MSRP of $20,400. After skipping the 2023 model year, Chevrolet moved Trax production to a new assembly plant located in South Korea.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) performed its battery of safety evaluations on the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and rated it "Good" during "Small overlap front" and "Moderate overlap front: original test" crashworthiness testing. However, during the IIHS "Moderate overlap front: updated test," the 2024 Trax rear passenger crash-test dummies received "injury values" to the head/neck and chest areas that resulted in a rating of "Poor" and "Marginal" respectively bringing the overall rating for the updated test to "Poor."

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax received an "Acceptable" rating for the IIHS updated test for side impacts. The lowest rating for the test, a "Marginal" rating, resulted from injury values to the dummy-driver's pelvis area.

