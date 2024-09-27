Can Ryobi 40V Batteries Be Used In 18V Tools?

There are plenty of power tool lines worth buying, with Ryobi standing as one of the most frequently sworn by. The Ryobi line is loaded with quality tools that can tackle a range of home improvement and professional tasks. For added convenience, Ryobi's catalog has taken to lithium batteries, packing in strong, long-lasting performance without those pesky cords. Unfortunately, it's not perfect, as not all tools and batteries are interchangeable.

Advertisement

For example, if you have a 40-volt Ryobi battery laying around and the battery for an 18-volt tool gets lost or dies, you may wonder if you can put the 40V battery in the 18V tool. Sadly, it's simply not possible as is, and it's not solely due to the different voltage levels. Rather, it has to do with the mounting mechanism as well, as the two batteries are shaped differently for specific sets of tools. 40V batteries are longer and more slender than their 18V counterparts, which are noticeably flatter and have an additional piece protruding from the top. Much like trying to use Ryobi batteries with other tool brands, you're out of luck if you want to mix and match 40V and 18V batteries and tools.

Advertisement

If you're adamant about making this connection, though, it is possible.