Here's What We Could Expect From The 7th Generation Of Fighter Jets

It's interesting to consider the "generation" classification for fighter jets because before the existence of the F-35, it wasn't something the government or contractors used. It was a marketing ploy devised by Lockheed Martin that happened to gain traction and become part of the generally accepted lexicon amongst the public. Now, combat aircraft of the past have been shoehorned into official generation classifications. The most advanced fighter jets of modern times like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are part of the fifth generation with sixth gen fighters still in development not expected to be delivered until the 2030s.

So we're a ways off — likely decades — before details for seventh generation jets are even official. Not that there aren't engineers or defense contractors already thinking up what a seventh gen jet might entail. It's never too early to start speculating the possibilities for next-generation technology. According to Gareth Jennings, aviation editor at Janes (via National Interest), "It is possible to look at the progression of previous generations and extrapolate that forward to take an educated stab at what might be features in a 7th generation jet."

A seventh gen fighter will undoubtedly be more advanced than the Raptor or Lightning II, which potentially means better stealth capabilities, avionics, and an advanced heads-up-display (HUD). Let's speculate what a seventh generation fighter jet might be capable of together.

