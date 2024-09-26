EV Charging Etiquette Every Driver Should Know

The first thing to know about public EV charging stations is that they don't work like gas stations. At a gas station, it doesn't matter what kind of car you're driving: every pump works the same. You either choose gas or diesel, fill up, and head off. But when it comes to charging an electric vehicle, things are a bit more complex.

Not all EVs charge at the same speed, and not every charger delivers power at the same rate. It might be tempting to grab the fastest charger available, but if your car can't handle that speed, it's not going to get you back on the road any quicker. Worse, you could be holding up someone else whose vehicle can actually make full use of the faster charger. So, whenever you can make a choice, it's always a good idea to pick the charger that's right for your EV.

How you park matters, too. Always take a moment to park properly and make sure your car's charging port lines up with the station's charging bay. Sometimes, that means backing in, depending on where your port is. It might be a little effort, but it goes a long way in keeping things organized for everyone. That way, you're not blocking somebody else or disrupting.

Finally, it's important you know what kind of charger your car needs and how long it'll take to charge. Get familiar with the charging network's app, and make sure you've set up your payment details before you get to the station. We understand that setting up a new account each time you use a new charging network can be tedious; however, soon enough, with Plug and Charge technology, the process could become a lot smoother.