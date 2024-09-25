What To Know About The 285, Caterpillar's New Largest CTL

For well over a century, Caterpillar Inc., more commonly recognized by their logo "CAT," has been consistently recognized as a leading innovator of articulated track loaders, engines, dozers, and even a broad spectrum of useful power tools. Their legacy dates back to 1904 when co-founder Benjamin Holt installed track bands instead of wheels on a standard farm tractor to improve mobility across loose sediment.

Advertisement

Fast-forward to the present day, and the company is still manufacturing high-caliber industrial equipment while simultaneously staying trendy by going viral for its eye-catching yet totally fake company truck. More recently, the company announced the launch of eight cutting-edge products with the goal of resolving the demands of its consumers. The line-up consists of new models of the Skid Steer Loader (SSL) and the Compact Track Loader (CTL), which includes the brand new 285 CTL.

When comparing the attributes of SSLs with CTL, the latter looks like a member of a downsized tank division due to its rubber tracks and sturdier, more condensed body. And the 285 CTL model is no exception to this rule, weighing in at 13,307 pounds and toting a gross power of 111 hp courtesy of its next-generation CAT C3.6TA diesel engine. Replacing the older D3 models, CAT's latest and largest CTL model offers a wide variety of additional features to help increase productivity at work sites.

Advertisement