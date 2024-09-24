What Does CID Stand For On An Engine?

There are a few different kinds of combustion engines out there. Most of them are fairly simple machines in theory, but decades of refinement and innovation have made modern engines into complex marvels of physics and engineering. So in order to gain a true understanding of how an engine works, you first need knowledge of the engineering terms and metrics that were used in its construction.

Advertisement

If you've ever decided to poke around under the hood of your car, then you might have noticed that there are some letters and numbers printed on your engine casing. These designations can refer to several different aspects of the engine design. Most car owners will probably go their whole lives without ever giving these letters a second glance, but anyone who's curious to learn more about their vehicle might want to know what they stand for.

One common designation that can be found on many vehicles is the abbreviation CID. This stands for Cubic Inch Displacement. Many people often use this term to refer to an engine's overall size, but it actually refers to the amount of air that moves through your engine in a given cycle. To gain a better understanding of this number, you first need to know how CID works and why it's important.

Advertisement