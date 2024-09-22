What Is A Wet Kit On A Semi Truck?

Semi trucks, or bobtails depending on load, can move or transport all sorts of materials, from full-size cars to trash and waste. These vehicles can utilize hydraulic-based equipment to get the job done, whether that means a concrete mixer or a rig to transport other vehicles. And while Tesla is trying to overcome road bumps for its electric semi, sometimes a good old fashioned diesel engine semi has its perks. One of those benefits is the ability to use a wet kit or a wet line kit.

A wet kit is an option available for those looking to gear up a semi truck with impressive hydraulic power. While some basic equipment can run on its own, higher-powered jobs require this additive upgrade. That said, it's not just the wet kit that allows for the power boost, it's a part of a system that will also require the installation of a power take off (PTO) and a hydraulic reservoir for the vehicle. Thankfully, wet kits are available with PTOs, and, alongside the hydraulic reservoir, are the basis for the vast majority of semi accessories and special equipment.