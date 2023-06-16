Latest Tesla Semi Recall Is Another Road Bump For The EV Hauler

A few days ago, a new voluntary recall was issued for the Tesla Semi truck. This latest recall is focused on a glitch with the vehicles' side door, which could result in drivers operating the all-electric Class 8 truck with the side door open. Like many Tesla recalls, the fix for a faulty door warning system will be remedied via a simple over-the-air software update, which will change how the warning displays on-screen, making it more difficult for drivers to dismiss the warning message accidentally.

This issue will affect 36 of the company's Semi trucks, all of which are likely operated by PepsiCo or one of its subsidiaries such as Frito Lay, since PepsiCo was the launch customer for the truck.

The side door recall follows an earlier recall in March 2023 for a faulty parking brake module that affected a quantity of 35 Tesla Semis. To be fair, the troubled parking brake module was supplied by Intellipark Systems to several other truck manufacturers as well — including internal-combustion-engine powered trucks — which were also subject to recall.