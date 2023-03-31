Tesla Semi Recalled Due To Parking Brake Issue

The Tesla Semi is facing a recall due to an issue with the vehicle's parking brake. According to the NHTSA, the issue relates to certain "parking brake valve modules" installed within the trucks. The safety administrators say the electronically controlled brake "may intermittently fail to transition when the parking brake is engaged or disengaged." This means that the brake might not engage when the driver tries to engage it, which is obviously an issue on a vehicle that weighs 81,000 pounds. The documents say that the problem seems to be caused by "excessive internal air leakage" which prevents the pneumatic brakes from building up the pressure they need to engage properly.

To resolve the issue, Tesla is going to replace the affected parts of the parking brake. New trucks will also have "improved internal components that prevent air leakage," so it's unlikely this issue will arise in vehicles manufactured after March 15. Based on manufacturing records, the NHTSA believes 35 trucks are affected by the problem. It is unknown how many Tesla Semis have been sold, so it's impossible to gauge what percentage of the vehicles were affected by the braking issue. However, the truck was only launched in December of last year, so there may not actually be that many on the road.