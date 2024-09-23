15 Of The Wildest Mansory Special Editions Ever Made

There exists a select group of elite car collectors for whom buying the world's most exclusive and expensive cars simply isn't enough. Buying it straight from the manufacturer means that there are likely to be other people in the world with a car exactly like theirs, and that simply isn't good enough. To add an extra layer of personalization onto their latest luxury purchase, these buyers turn to tuners like Mansory.

Founded more than three decades ago, Mansory caters to the world's wealthiest car collectors and offers polarizing overhauls of a wide variety of vehicles. It's most famous for its outlandish carbon-clad cars, but everything from boats to Vespa scooters have received overhauls from Mansory over the years. The brand even makes its own brand of shisha, complete with LED lighting and carbon fiber accents.

Few tuners are quite as infamous — and quite as divisive — but love them or hate them, the brand's designs are consistently among the most eye-catching on the market. These 15 Mansory special editions are among its wildest to date.