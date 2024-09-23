15 Of The Wildest Mansory Special Editions Ever Made
There exists a select group of elite car collectors for whom buying the world's most exclusive and expensive cars simply isn't enough. Buying it straight from the manufacturer means that there are likely to be other people in the world with a car exactly like theirs, and that simply isn't good enough. To add an extra layer of personalization onto their latest luxury purchase, these buyers turn to tuners like Mansory.
Founded more than three decades ago, Mansory caters to the world's wealthiest car collectors and offers polarizing overhauls of a wide variety of vehicles. It's most famous for its outlandish carbon-clad cars, but everything from boats to Vespa scooters have received overhauls from Mansory over the years. The brand even makes its own brand of shisha, complete with LED lighting and carbon fiber accents.
Few tuners are quite as infamous — and quite as divisive — but love them or hate them, the brand's designs are consistently among the most eye-catching on the market. These 15 Mansory special editions are among its wildest to date.
Bugatti Chiron Mansory Centuria
Mansory has put its own spin on many of the world's most exclusive cars, but few are as rare or pricey as the Bugatti Chiron. The brand's Centuria package transforms the Chiron into an even more attention-grabbing car than stock, with copious amounts of carbon fiber used both inside and outside the car. A new front and rear bumper are fitted, alongside a revised rear wing and front fenders. Both the front hood and engine cover are also replaced with carbon fiber body panels which are made in-house by Mansory.
Inside, buyers get a similarly comprehensive list of upgrades, including a new steering wheel and a Mansory-specific dash. Unlike some of Mansory's other special edition cars, the brand doesn't list any specific performance upgrades — perhaps no surprise given the car makes 1,600 horsepower in stock form. However, buyers looking for even more horses under the hood are encouraged to contact Mansory to discuss options. Pricing is also not publicly disclosed, but it's safe to say that anyone who happens to have a Chiron waiting to be customized in their garage probably won't be too concerned about price tags anyway.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory Linea D'Oro
The UAE is a key market for Mansory, and it has unveiled several models specifically targeted towards the country. The Mansory Linea D'Oro, based on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, is one such model, being exclusively available in the brand's Dubai showroom. It outfits the Cullinan with a body kit and trim that centers around gold and carbon fiber, plus it adds a healthy power boost to push the SUV's V12 up to 610 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque. In turn, that shaves its 0-62 mph time down to five seconds flat.
Inside the car, the theme is continued, with Mansory refinishing every piece of stock trim in the Cullinan in either gold or carbon fiber. According to the brand, it wanted everything in the cabin to be either gold or black "without exception." Even the pedals are refinished with gold inlays. The distinctive rims are also gold plated, and they're an in-house Mansory design.
Can-Am Maverick Mansory Xerocole
It's not just cars that have received the Mansory treatment over the years. A variety of other vehicles have also seen Mansory overhauls, including the Can-Am Maverick, which the German tuner transformed into the Mansory Xerocole. The exterior of the buggy has been redesigned in Mansory's distinctive style, with nearly every body panel made from carbon fiber. The suspension, rims, and exterior accents are all finished in "Orange Desert Sunset," which Mansory amusingly describes as "subtly accentuating the conversion."
Bright orange paint might not be as subtle to most people as Mansory thinks it is, but it certainly turns it into a head-turner. Bystanders won't get the chance to stare for too long though, as the Xerocole has been subject to a performance upgrade too. The Maverick's stock turbo three-cylinder is given an ECU upgrade that adds 30 horsepower, raising its output to 225 horsepower. Like most of its other conversions, Mansory doesn't publicly disclose an asking price for the buggy, but it's likely one of the cheaper ways to buy into the Mansory brand.
Ferrari Roma Mansory Tempesta Verde
It seems that one Mansory customer couldn't pick between buying a white Ferrari Roma or a green one, so the brand gave them the option of getting both at once with the Tempesta Verde. Half of the car's exterior is finished in white and the other is a shade of vibrant green, and there are also plenty of Mansory's signature black carbon fiber accents thrown in too.
Inside the car, most of the cabin has been decked out in the same shade of bright green, although there are some white and black contrasting accents thrown in for good measure. Under the hood, the car's V8 engine has been tweaked to produce 710 horsepower, which Mansory says gives it the ability to pull from 0-62 mph in just 3.1 seconds.
It's certainly a unique build even by Mansory standards, and it won't be to everyone's tastes, but then it doesn't need to be. Only one example of the car has been built for a VIP client, and Mansory aren't planning to build any more of them.
Mansory BSTN GT XI Lawnmower
One of the strangest Mansory vehicles ever unveiled is the BSTN GT XI Lawnmower, which was designed in collaboration with German streetwear retailer BSTN. The story goes that famed sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield was inspired by the design of a ride-on lawnmower when creating the Air Jordan XI, one of his most famous creations. To celebrate the sneaker's 25th anniversary, BSTN enlisted Mansory to create a high-end lawnmower that would celebrate the occasion.
Accordingly, the vehicle is plastered with Jordan logos, alongside the logos of BSTN and Mansory. The entire mower is decked out in carbon fiber, with leather upholstery and custom whitewall tires making this quite possibly the most exclusive lawnmower ever built. It even features a rear wing on the back for some reason.
Mansory only built one example of the lawnmower for BSTN's advertising campaign, and it was never offered for sale. However, given Mansory's history of modifying anything and everything from its clients, anyone with enough cash who had an inexplicable desire to own the world's fanciest lawnmower could probably convince Mansory to make another special edition mower should they so desire.
Mercedes G-Class Mansory World Class Grand Entreé
If attracting as much attention as possible is your number one goal, then few other cars will do as good a job as the Mansory World Class Grand Entreé. It's a stretched, gold-covered G-Wagon with optional armor plating and a heavily modified engine. So heavily modified, in fact, that it churns out 900 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque. That's enough grunt to propel it from 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds.
This is not an SUV for its owner to drive — instead, they'll be chauffeured around while they relax in one of the two customizable reclining rear seats. The interior design is reminiscent of that of a swanky private jet, and there's less exposed carbon fiber on show than in many of Mansory's other models. It's not entirely absent though, since the rear center console and doors still have exposed carbon fiber accents to contrast the swathes of cream-colored high-end leather.
Smart ForTwo Mansory
Mansory isn't the only tuner to modify a Smart ForTwo. Rival German tuner Brabus also offers its take on the diminutive city car, but buyers who opt for the Mansory version get the option of a wide body kit alongside the usual lashings of fine leather, carbon fiber, and bright paint. Buyers get the choice of either 18-inch or 17-inch rims with the package.
The brand didn't have a lot to work with in terms of the ForTwo's performance, but still managed to squeeze out an 35 horsepower out of the 0.9L engine, bringing its output up to 125 horsepower. That's a significant upgrade considering the car's compact footprint and light weight, especially in congested cities where anything more powerful can't be used to its full potential anyway.
There's arguably a place in the market for high-end city cars, as they're inherently more practical to drive around crowded European or Asian city streets than the average SUV or executive sedan. But, the polarizing modifications on the Mansory Smart car means it will likely remain an extremely rare sight no matter where in the world you are.
Ford GT Le Mansory
The Ford GT-based Le Mansory is one of the most radical overhauls that the brand has unveiled to date, with the supercar given an entirely new front end that's markedly more aggressive than the stock design. Its engine is overhauled too, with the Le Mansory's output raised to 710 horsepower, more than 50 extra over the stock car. It was created to commemorate Mansory's 30th anniversary, and only three examples of the car were built.
Both its exterior and interior were fitted with the usual selection of bespoke Mansory parts, while the cabin with upholstered in white and blue Alcantara. The bodywork makes the car around two inches wider than the stock Ford GT, while 21-inch rims complete the revised look. Mansory didn't officially disclose pricing for the car when it was unveiled in 2020, but Road and Track spotted a listing on a German site that valued the car at $2.1 million. That's a very steep premium over the regular Ford GT's current resale valuation of around $800,000, but evidently, it's a premium that a small handful of buyers were willing to pay.
Lamborghini Urus Mansory Venatus Coupé EVO C
The Lamborghini Urus is a prime candidate for over-the-top tuner builds, as the brand churns them out by the thousand and many buyers are keen to add their own personal touch to the car. Lamborghini might have sold over 6,000 examples of the Urus in 2023, but by handing their car over to Mansory, buyers are ensuring that they'll always be able to stand out from the crowd. Mansory offers several packages for the Urus, but the Venatus Coupé EVO C is arguably the wildest of all.
Only eight examples have been built, with each one converting the Urus from a four-door SUV into a two-door coupe. The car's engine is given a thorough overhaul by Mansory's engineers and emerges boasting a 900 horsepower output and 1,100 Nm of torque. That pushes the car's 0-62 mph time below the three second mark and increases its top speed to 200 mph.
The car's rims are also available on another closely related Mansory special, the Venatus EVO S, which is essentially a four-door version of the EVO C. Buyers get to spec the paint and interior to their liking, but the color scheme available on Mansory's show car is a distinctive purple and blue paint finish with a bright blue interior. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without a generous helping of Mansory's signature carbon fiber accents.
Mansory Zapico Custom Bike
Mansory's portfolio of wild designs includes multiple motorcycles, with one of the wildest being its Zapico Custom Bike. Many of its parts are sourced from German Harley-Davidson tuner Thunderbike, but the final design is Mansory's own. As expected, carbon fiber is used throughout the bike's construction, while polished aluminum accents add a dash of old-school Americana to the look. The engine is American too, being a 124 cubic inch V-Twin built by Harley-Davidson specialists S&S.
The engine produces 160 horsepower and gives the bike a 0-62 mph time of 3.3 seconds. Whether anyone would be brave enough to test the performance limits of such a rare and pricey bike is another matter. Mansory hasn't disclosed production numbers, instead stating that the Zapico would be "strictly limited." Pricing also remains a mystery, and since no examples of the bike have appeared for public sale since its initial release, there's no way to know what it's worth on the used market either.
Ferrari F8 Tributo Mansory F8XX
The F8 Tributo-based Mansory F8XX is an impressive exercise in engineering, with the brand's engine tuning division managing to extract 160 extra ponies out of the car's V8 engine to bring its total output to 880 horsepower. However, its performance prowess is overshadowed by the car's green and gold color scheme, which to put it nicely, isn't one of Mansory's most elegant designs. It's certainly eye-catching though, especially thanks to the distinctive "F8XX" graphics adorning both sides of the car.
The brand's usual helping of carbon fiber is also present and correct, alongside a unique rim design called the YT.5. The interior is upholstered in beige leather with white accents, and there's surprisingly little carbon fiber to be found inside. The car's name borrows from Ferrari's FXX line of track-based hypercars, and accordingly the brand says it aimed the model at buyers wanting "high performance and uncompromising lightweight construction." Unlike the FXX line, however, the F8XX still qualifies for a license plate and so can be driven on the track or on the road.
Garia Mansory Currus
Its primary business might be in modifying cars, but Mansory is also happy to modify seemingly any other type of vehicle upon request. Even golf carts have previously received the Mansory treatment, with the Garia Mansory Currus being arguably the wildest looking to date. This open-top cart was built in collaboration with Garia, a Danish golf cart manufacturer, and combines Garia's base design with the exotic upholstery and carbon fiber-heavy construction of Mansory.
The German tuner's favorite material can be found cloaking the rear half of the cart, as well as forming the shell of the side mirrors. The cart gets a shrunken version of one of Mansory's bespoke rim designs, as well as Mansory branding on the seats to ensure fellow golfers know just how expensive the cart was. They won't know exactly how expensive, since Mansory didn't disclose pricing for the cart, but it's likely to be eye-wateringly high.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gronos Coupé EVO C
Created in a similar vein to the Urus Venatus Coupé EVO C, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gronos Coupé EVO C takes a G-Wagon and removes the rear doors. The remaining pair of doors are converted to become suicide doors, but not before Mansory has fitted the SUV with a wide body kit, generous helpings of carbon fiber, and custom rims. Much like the Urus Coupé, only eight examples of the car were built for clients, with each one being customized to the owner's tastes.
The custom paint, which manages to look blue, green, and gold all at once, is apparently called "Fludium Paint Chrome Atmosphere" by Mansory. Not the most catchy title. What are more readily memorable are the car's performance figures, which have been boosted to a round 900 horsepower thanks to the brand's engineering division. Any buyers worried that their flashy two-door G-Wagon might attract the wrong kind of attention need not worry, as Mansory also offers all of its G-Wagon models with an armor plating option upon request.
Maserati MC20 Mansory MCX Pergusa
What starts life as a Maserati MC20 becomes a carbon-clad monster after Mansory's engineers have gotten their hands on it, although only five buyers will be able to purchase one. The Mansory MCX Pergusa is the brand's most extreme conversion of the MC20, with its power boosted to 750 horsepower and the engine kept cool via a series of new vents and scoops that give it a race-bred appearance. Also racing inspired is the central rear brake light similar to those found in F1 cars.
Mansory's exposed carbon fiber is more liberally applied than ever here, with every single body panel being made of the same material. It's accented by stripes of bright orange, which is also carried over into the car's interior. Buyers who aren't sold on that particular color scheme have the freedom to choose another accent color as they see fit. Alongside the addition of plenty of Mansory logos, the main design change to the interior is a custom steering wheel that's wrapped in the same high-end leather that's found throughout the rest of the cabin.
BMW XM Mansory
The BMW XM is already a highly controversial car — it's a plug-in hybrid super-SUV with a design that seems intended to push BMW's current design language to its extremes, and it's the brand's first SUV to be available only in M-badged form. It's a love-it-or-hate-it kind of car, and you could say the same about Mansory as a tuner. So, when you put the two together the results are unsurprisingly wild. The XM Mansory somehow manages to look even more divisive than the original car, with accentuated lines and plenty of the tuner's infamous carbon fiber.
Unlike many of Mansory's other special editions, the XM doesn't boast performance tweaks, instead being a primarily visual package. The brand also notes that customers who want an even more unique design can request custom parts based on other Mansory models should they wish to do so. Eventually, it seems likely that an even wilder special edition XM might be unveiled with such parts, but until then, the first iteration of Mansory's take on the German super-SUV is more than wild enough.