All About The Delray, One Of The Quickest Chevrolets Of The 1950s

Chevrolet is one of the oldest car companies in the United States, with a history that goes back to 1911, when displaced General Motors founder William Durant joined forces with Swiss racing driver Louis Chevrolet to form a new enterprise. Their company thrived, and Durant was able to take control of GM again in 1916. Chevy has produced more than 200 million vehicles in its long history, including eight generations of the legendary Corvette and an uninterrupted 90-year run of the Suburban.

Advertisement

That makes that SUV the longest continuously produced nameplate in automotive history, and over its 12 generations, the Suburban has seen many other models come and go from Chevrolet's lineup. While almost everyone knows about the Corvette, Camaro, and Impala, there are some Chevy models that aren't as well known, despite having some impressive performance specs. One such car is the Delray, which deserves inclusion in the conversation with Chevy's best ever despite a comparatively short lifespan.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By SA 2.0]