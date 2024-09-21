5 Discontinued Honda Motorcycles We Want To See Again In 2025

Honda has been the top-selling motorcycle manufacturer in the world for half a century. It's produced dozens of models during this tenure in every style, from children's entry-level dirt bikes to high-performance competitive sport racing motorcycles. Some of these models didn't work out for one reason or another, dropping off Honda's product line shortly after they were introduced. There are several other models that Honda has discontinued that we'd like to see again, though.

Advertisement

I've been a Honda rider for almost twenty years. I learned to ride on an old '85 Interceptor VF 500F, and I've been a fan of the company ever since. Looking back on Honda's decades-old catalog, there are plenty of bikes that were products of their time. These had their place in the market when Honda first introduced them, but they've long since run their course and probably wouldn't have much appeal to a modern market. That said, there are a lot of bikes that feel like they deserve a comeback. Some of these discontinued models are timeless classics, while others could offer a more retro alternative for those who aren't as big a fan of Honda's current trend toward ultra-modern styling. With that in mind, here are five of the Honda motorcycles we'd like to see again in 2025.

Advertisement