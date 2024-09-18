How Much Horsepower Does The CFMOTO 700CL-X Have & How Much Do These Motorcycles Cost?

CFMOTO started out in China making engines in 1989 and began selling its ATVs, scooters, and motorcycles in the United States in the early 2000s. The company's current offerings include seven CFORCE ATV models ranging from the $5,399 CFORCE 400 to the CFORCE 1000 Overland, which costs more than twice that much. CFMOTO also makes six ZFORCE side-by-sides, and another six utility series UFORCE models. There are now more than a dozen motorcycles in the CFMOTO lineup, from the 9.4 horsepower Papio SS and Papio CL mini street bikes — which start at $3,299 — to the 800NK, which has a 799cc engine that puts out 100 horsepower and a base price of $8,699.

The 700CL-X sits a step-down in CFMOTO's line from the 800NK in terms of displacement and output, with a two-cylinder fuel-injected engine that produces 74 horsepower and 50.2 foot-pounds of torque. While it's less powerful than the 800NK, the 700CL-X is actually a little pricier than its beefier brother. In base trim, the 700CL-X goes for $6,899, while the Sport version sells for $7,399.