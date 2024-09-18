How Much Horsepower Does The CFMOTO 700CL-X Have & How Much Do These Motorcycles Cost?
CFMOTO started out in China making engines in 1989 and began selling its ATVs, scooters, and motorcycles in the United States in the early 2000s. The company's current offerings include seven CFORCE ATV models ranging from the $5,399 CFORCE 400 to the CFORCE 1000 Overland, which costs more than twice that much. CFMOTO also makes six ZFORCE side-by-sides, and another six utility series UFORCE models. There are now more than a dozen motorcycles in the CFMOTO lineup, from the 9.4 horsepower Papio SS and Papio CL mini street bikes — which start at $3,299 — to the 800NK, which has a 799cc engine that puts out 100 horsepower and a base price of $8,699.
The 700CL-X sits a step-down in CFMOTO's line from the 800NK in terms of displacement and output, with a two-cylinder fuel-injected engine that produces 74 horsepower and 50.2 foot-pounds of torque. While it's less powerful than the 800NK, the 700CL-X is actually a little pricier than its beefier brother. In base trim, the 700CL-X goes for $6,899, while the Sport version sells for $7,399.
The 2024 700CL-X features
Although the 700CL-X sits near the upper end of CFMOTO's range in terms of price, its style and specs are comparable to the entry-level 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator SE ABS, which is also similar in price at $7,249. The 700CL-X features traction control and anti-lock brake systems that can be disabled by the rider when off-road, making this a good choice for folks who like to mix it up in terms of terrain. The frame is chromoly steel, giving a good compromise between rigidity and flex while keeping the bike's weight to a modest 441 pounds. It has an adjustable KYB fork in front and a rear shock that has preload and rebound adjustments, allowing you to customize the suspension at both ends in accordance to your preferences and road conditions.
The two-mode (Eco and Sport) drive-by-wire throttle gives you some additional control over your ride, and the retro-style LED headlight combines a classic look with modern safety and functionality. The signal and taillights are also LEDs, and there's a round LCD panel in the rider's line of sight to provide necessary information. The 700CL-X comes in Nebula Black (shown above) and Zephyr Blue, and you can visit CFMOTO's online dealer locator to find out where you can take a test ride.