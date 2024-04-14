What Are The Differences Between CFMOTO 700CL-X & 700CL-X Sport Motorcycles?
Chinese motorcycle and power sports equipment manufacturer CFMOTO unveiled the 700CL-X and 700CL-X Sport motorcycles in 2022. Both feature a 693cc liquid-cooled two-cylinder inline gas engine that produces 74 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 50.2 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. The in-house developed CFMOTO engine connects to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.
They also share a similar trellis-type chromoly steel frame suspended by an adjustable 41 mm KYB upside-down front fork, and a KYB rear shock with adjustable preload and rebound characteristics.
The CFMOTO 700CL-X and its Sport sibling feature electronic throttle control with two selectable driving modes (ECO and Sport), standard LED lighting, one-click cruise control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and self-canceling turn signals.
The difference between the CFMOTO 700CL-X and the 700CL-X Sport is mainly the styling, the wheel and tire combos, the handlebar design, as well as the brakes. Both motorcycles are among the most expensive in CFMOTO's North American lineup, despite undercutting competitors like the Yamaha MT-07 and Ducati Scrambler. The 700CL-X starts at $6,899, while the Sport costs $7,399.
700CL-X vs. Sport: Spotting the differences
The CFMOTO 700CL-X blends the styling of a cruiser and scrambler in a sport-touring package. It comes standard with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT60 tires to fortify its scrambler vibe. Furthermore, it comes standard with J.Juan four-piston front and two-piston rear brakes with single 320 mm and 260 mm discs, respectively.
Meanwhile, the 700CL-X Sport fuses the styling of a café racer and a hot rod. The Sport has a more vintage vibe with its standard handlebar with bar-end mirrors, but it has beefier Brembo Stylema brakes that feature 320 mm dual discs and four-piston calipers in the front, and 260 mm discs with two-piston calipers in the rear.
In addition, the CFMOTO 700CL-X Sport has 17-inch front and rear wheels wrapped in Maxxis MA-ST2 tires. The aggressive brakes and throwback-inspired body style make the Sport about 19 pounds heavier than a regular 700CL-X. Choosing between the CFMOTO 700CL-X and 700 CL-X Sport boils down to styling, and how much you're willing to spend. Despite being the priciest in CFMOTO's growing lineup, the 700CL-X and 700 CL-X Sport deliver unprecedented value for the money in this category of motorcycle.