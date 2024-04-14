What Are The Differences Between CFMOTO 700CL-X & 700CL-X Sport Motorcycles?

Chinese motorcycle and power sports equipment manufacturer CFMOTO unveiled the 700CL-X and 700CL-X Sport motorcycles in 2022. Both feature a 693cc liquid-cooled two-cylinder inline gas engine that produces 74 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 50.2 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. The in-house developed CFMOTO engine connects to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

They also share a similar trellis-type chromoly steel frame suspended by an adjustable 41 mm KYB upside-down front fork, and a KYB rear shock with adjustable preload and rebound characteristics.

The CFMOTO 700CL-X and its Sport sibling feature electronic throttle control with two selectable driving modes (ECO and Sport), standard LED lighting, one-click cruise control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and self-canceling turn signals.

The difference between the CFMOTO 700CL-X and the 700CL-X Sport is mainly the styling, the wheel and tire combos, the handlebar design, as well as the brakes. Both motorcycles are among the most expensive in CFMOTO's North American lineup, despite undercutting competitors like the Yamaha MT-07 and Ducati Scrambler. The 700CL-X starts at $6,899, while the Sport costs $7,399.