Should You Use AirTags To Track Your Milwaukee Tools? 5 Things To Consider

Milwaukee power tools are valuable and, occasionally, expensive products. Needless to say, they're things you'd probably like to keep a close eye on if you can, both because they're valuable to you and because replacing them would be expensive. This goes double if the Milwaukee tools you're using are the property of your employer, renting tools out to employees for use on a jobsite. Either way, you need a good way to keep track of those tools.

When it comes to tracking things in today's world, one of the first options that may spring to mind is a Bluetooth tracking device, such as the Apple AirTag. In theory, an AirTag would be the perfect way to keep track of your Milwaukee tools. They're readily available and well-known for their tracking efficacy via the Apple Find My app. However, attaching an AirTag to a professional-grade Milwaukee power tool isn't quite the same as attaching one to a slippery set of keys. There are a few factors you might want to take some time to consider before you go out and buy a massive stack of AirTags.