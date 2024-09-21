How To Turn Off The Google Lens Overlay Button In Chrome

Google Lens has been integral to Android for several generations. You can simply open it and point your camera at objects to perform a visual search — something iOS is only gaining now with Visual Intelligence — or translate text from myriad languages.

Lens was originally launched in 2017 as a Pixel-exclusive feature. Since then, Google Lens has come to other Android devices and gained multiple new features. The most recent iteration allows it to scan your phone's screen for a contextual search using AI. On Samsung phones, this emerges as the popular Circle to Search. With recent updates to Google Chrome's desktop version, Lens has finally arrived on Windows, Mac, Linux, and other big-screen operating systems.

Google Lens on PC replaces the previous reverse image lookup feature in Chrome that would let you search for details about any object or the original source of an image using other static media. With Google Lens on the desktop, you can search using both images and text, just like an Android phone.

However, the feature could raise privacy concerns, as it requires you to scan the entire portion of the display with Chrome running on it. There's also a button that occupies a large area in the address bar. This button is easy to trigger accidentally, especially when you use multiple tabs at once. If you're concerned about the new Google Lens button, a few simple steps can let you disable Google Lens on Chrome for good.