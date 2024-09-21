Can You Connect An Xbox One Controller To An Xbox X/S?
So, you upgraded to an Xbox Series X or Series S after accepting that the Xbox One won't have new titles releasing. If you only have one controller for your new console, but still have your Xbox One controllers, you may wonder whether it's possible to connect those older controllers to an Xbox Series X|S. The short answer is yes, your Xbox One controller is compatible with an Xbox Series X|S, including the Xbox Elite controller. And unlike a PS4 controller with a PS5, you can play any compatible games with the older controller.
To make matters more helpful, you can also use the old Xbox One controller micro-USB cable to connect it directly into the console. Microsoft was thoughtful enough to also make the newer controllers backwards compatible, allowing you to pair the controller from your Xbox Series X|S console to your older Xbox One. That's especially helpful for anyone still using their Xbox One for co-op games with friends.
How to connect your Xbox One controller to your X
Naturally, the first step for pairing your Xbox One controller to your Xbox Series X or Series S is turning on the console. Mind blowing, we know. Immediately after that:
- Go ahead and power on your Xbox One controller by holding down the Xbox logo button at the top. The button will blink to tell you that it's not connected to any console yet.
- Next, you'll need to find the Pair button on the console. If you're using an Xbox Series X, it's on the front right of the console above the USB port. A Series S, on the other hand, the Pair button is found on the front left, to the right of the USB port. Once you find it, press it and the Xbox logo will start to flash.
- As soon as the logo on the console is flashing, press and hold the Pair button on the controller. It's located at the top of the controller next to the charging port.
- You want to hold down the button until the Xbox button on the controller flashes a few times. The Xbox button will stop flashing and remain solid once the controller and console are paired.
If you would rather not deal with connecting the controller wirelessly, you can connect it via USB as long as you have the micro-USB cable that came with your Xbox One. The controller should work immediately without any additional steps.