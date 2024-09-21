Can You Connect An Xbox One Controller To An Xbox X/S?

So, you upgraded to an Xbox Series X or Series S after accepting that the Xbox One won't have new titles releasing. If you only have one controller for your new console, but still have your Xbox One controllers, you may wonder whether it's possible to connect those older controllers to an Xbox Series X|S. The short answer is yes, your Xbox One controller is compatible with an Xbox Series X|S, including the Xbox Elite controller. And unlike a PS4 controller with a PS5, you can play any compatible games with the older controller.

To make matters more helpful, you can also use the old Xbox One controller micro-USB cable to connect it directly into the console. Microsoft was thoughtful enough to also make the newer controllers backwards compatible, allowing you to pair the controller from your Xbox Series X|S console to your older Xbox One. That's especially helpful for anyone still using their Xbox One for co-op games with friends.