Lost Your Beats Headphones? Here's How To Track Them Down

As hard as we try to keep track of headphones and other devices, it seems to be a fact of life that, at some point, we'll misplace at least a few of them. It doesn't help that headphones like the compact Beats Solo Buds are among the easiest devices to lose. Whether you accidentally left your Beats headphones in the gym locker after working out or they got lost between the cushions on your couch, when they go missing, you want to get to the bottom of it as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Beats is a company founded by hip-hop legend Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine. After Apple acquired it in 2014, Beats headphones began to support Apple's Find My tool, making them easy to locate when lost. That means you don't have to waste time retracing your footsteps trying to figure out where you might have left them or searching every nook and cranny of your home in an attempt to find them.

iOS and Mac users can use the Find My app on their devices to track the location of their Beats headphones, while Android users can do the same with Locate My Beats in the Beats App for Android. Using iCloud on the web is also an option, which can be especially useful if you don't have your phone on hand. With all these options for finding your Beats headphones, there's a good chance you'll be able to find them quickly if they get lost.

Advertisement