The Blue Thunder Helicopter: Unveiling The Iconic '80s Film Chopper

Aficionados of 80s action movies no doubt remember the 1983 classic, "Blue Thunder." It tells the story of a pair of Los Angeles police officers who are chosen to test out a new military-grade helicopter, the titular Blue Thunder, only to find themselves embroiled in a top-secret government conspiracy. It's a textbook example of old-school vehicular action filmmaking, bolstered beyond its contemporaries by its numerous high-flying chopper battles.

As this was well before the advent of common-use CGI in filmmaking, nearly all of the helicopter scenes in "Blue Thunder" were filmed with an actual helicopter, specially modified for use in the film. While the real Blue Thunder was nowhere near as advanced as it was depicted in the movie or its tie-in television series, it was quite a stylish bit of aeronautic engineering. The question for any deep-pocketed die-hard collectors of 80s-era memorabilia is whether there's any hope of obtaining the Blue Thunder for a burgeoning collection.