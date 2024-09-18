Common Problems That Can Happen With The Chevy Equinox, According To Owners

The Chevy Equinox is a small SUV crossover that seats five and is ideal for those looking for affordable options. The first model launched in 2005, and this SUV is now in its third generation. We got some hands-on time with the next generation 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, and — despite its lack of thrills, bells, and whistles — this vehicle's value is expected to be attractive to drivers. However, some years of the SUV's production life have been plagued with complaints from several owners citing a few troublesome issues like climate control failures, excessive check engine warning lights, and an unquenchable thirst for oil.

According to GoodcarBadcar.net, only three production years of the Equinox failed to reach six figures in terms of sold units, and Chevy sold an annual high of 346,049 of these models in 2019. This data makes it clear that despite some concerns from owners, this Chevy model remains a popular choice.