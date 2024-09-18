Common Problems That Can Happen With The Chevy Equinox, According To Owners
The Chevy Equinox is a small SUV crossover that seats five and is ideal for those looking for affordable options. The first model launched in 2005, and this SUV is now in its third generation. We got some hands-on time with the next generation 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, and — despite its lack of thrills, bells, and whistles — this vehicle's value is expected to be attractive to drivers. However, some years of the SUV's production life have been plagued with complaints from several owners citing a few troublesome issues like climate control failures, excessive check engine warning lights, and an unquenchable thirst for oil.
According to GoodcarBadcar.net, only three production years of the Equinox failed to reach six figures in terms of sold units, and Chevy sold an annual high of 346,049 of these models in 2019. This data makes it clear that despite some concerns from owners, this Chevy model remains a popular choice.
The Equinox's AC can blast hot air
Particularly in the summer months, cooling the inside of your vehicle can be a necessity during travel. With certain areas of the country like Las Vegas reaching an average high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit in July 2023, it can also be a matter of safety. That's why some Equinox drivers were particularly irked when their climate control system started acting up. As one driver explained on RepairPal.com, "A/C went from cold, to cool, to warm, and back again." Another owner stated, "No cold air, just hot air blowing."
Models between 2005 and 2016 were affected, but many owners were able to resolve it by replacing the AC compressor. Drivers reported online that they were quoted a range of prices for a replacement compressor depending on where they went. Unfortunately, this repair typically wasn't cheap, with owners claiming costs in the ballpark of between $1,300 and $1,600. However, before you go out and spend this money, you might want to double check that it's really the AC compressor that is the problem. Sometimes, for example, your car's A/C only needs charging.
Its gas cap can cause check engine light issues
A modern SUV like the Chevy Equinox comes equipped with several sensors located in crucial areas of the engine, exhaust, and fuel system, among other places. These sensors help quickly identify failures in the vehicle before they worsen, causing more damage. One of the ways these issues are communicated to you as the driver is through the check engine light, which may come on for several reasons.
But many Chevy Equinox owners have reported continuing struggles with the warning light. In many cases, it has to do with the gas cap, of all things. Although receiving the news that the check engine light is turned on by a gas cap rather than a more substantial and expensive repair could be good news at first, many drivers reported it happening multiple times and struggling to make the light go away. While a gas cap can cost as little as $15.49, many owners bought multiple and still couldn't resolve the problem.
The Chevy Equinox can run through a lot of oil
Oil is essential for a healthy vehicle and reduces damaging friction that would prematurely age vital engine parts. Much to the dismay of some Equinox owners, they noticed their SUV going through an unusual amount of oil. The issue specifically affected 2010 through 2013 Chevy Equinox SUVs, and a class action lawsuit was filed in 2018 against GM as a result. The legal matter resulted in a settlement for some owners of GM vehicles (the Chevy Equinox included). An issue was discovered within the 2.4-liter Ecotec engine where a failed piston ring caused excessive oil consumption.
While the automaker hasn't initiated a recall, it is providing additional coverage for repairs related to the piston ring. However, some drivers have experienced challenges attempting to get this issue repaired at dealerships. One Equinox owner recalled, "It was discovered by our personal (certified) mechanic that our 2013 Equinox is using excessive amounts of oil. We were told by our local Garber Chevrolet Dealership that since we have a 2013 Equinox, it is NOT covered."
Fortunately, for those still interested in Chevy's affordable SUV, instances of owner complaints have diminished steadily since 2011, with recent iterations performing the best in the Equinox's history, per CarComplaints.com.