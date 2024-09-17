5 Ways To Free Up PS4 Storage

Have you ever found yourself excited to download a new game only to fail because there's not enough space on your PlayStation 4 console? Well, you're not alone. Even when it was first released over 10 years ago, the PlayStation 4's internal storage size was always a bit of a challenge for serious gamers. Because of this, it's no wonder why people are looking for ways to get more of it. Starting at 500GB for some PlayStation 4 base and slim models, the maximum storage size you can get straight out of the box for PS4 consoles is 1 TB. And while that can feel like a lot for the average person, the reality is that it can feel limiting, especially if you've been using your console for several years.

Depending on the type of games you play, the base 500GB storage may not last you very long. For example, despite not needing all of it, the PS4 exclusive release of the Last of Us Part II was met with panic when some gamers realized it needed at least 100GB of free space to download. This doesn't include additional patches for screenshots and videos. Sure, there are plenty of retro games that only take up peanuts worth of space on your PS4, but if you're looking at some of the newest releases with the latest graphics, even 1TB may not be enough for all your favorites. Luckily, there are some ways to free up space.