How To Transfer Your PS4 Game Saves To Your PS5

If you plan on upgrading to a PS5 soon, you might be worried about the hours of game saves on your PS4 that you could lose in the move. After all, what good is a next-gen console if you've lost all of your precious data? Fortunately, Sony makes it easy for you to transfer game saves and other data from your PS4 to your PS5 via various methods, according to this PlayStation troubleshooting guide.

One of the easiest ways to transfer your game saves is with PlayStation Plus cloud storage. If you have a subscription to PlayStation Plus that you used on your PS4, you can easily access your game saves on your PS5 by logging on to your account and downloading your game saves. However, for those that don't have a PlayStation Plus account, you can also transfer data to your console with your home's wireless network and LAN cables. Either method you choose, the most important part is you never have to give up your game saves!