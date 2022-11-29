How To Transfer Your PS4 Game Saves To Your PS5
If you plan on upgrading to a PS5 soon, you might be worried about the hours of game saves on your PS4 that you could lose in the move. After all, what good is a next-gen console if you've lost all of your precious data? Fortunately, Sony makes it easy for you to transfer game saves and other data from your PS4 to your PS5 via various methods, according to this PlayStation troubleshooting guide.
One of the easiest ways to transfer your game saves is with PlayStation Plus cloud storage. If you have a subscription to PlayStation Plus that you used on your PS4, you can easily access your game saves on your PS5 by logging on to your account and downloading your game saves. However, for those that don't have a PlayStation Plus account, you can also transfer data to your console with your home's wireless network and LAN cables. Either method you choose, the most important part is you never have to give up your game saves!
How to transfer game saves to your PS5 with cloud storage
If you frequently game online, odds are you already have a subscription to PlayStation Plus — since the service is required to play online multiplayer for most games. One of the best features of your PlayStation Plus subscription is cloud storage. You have access to 100 GB of game save storage on your PS4 and PS5, according to Sony. Cloud storage allows your game saves to be accessed and downloaded across both of your consoles, so you'll always know that you're playing the most current version.
If you used PlayStation Plus on your PS4, all your most recent game saves have already been automatically uploaded to the cloud. However, on your PS5, you will need to download the game saves you'll want to use manually.
- On your PS5, Navigate to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings.
- Choose "Saved Data (PS4)" and select "Cloud Storage."
- From the list, select the game save you want to transfer, and choose "Download to Console Storage."
According to Sony, you're allowed up to 1000 individual PS4 game saves, so you don't need to worry about running out of space anytime soon.
How to transfer game saves to your PS5 using your home network
You can still transfer your game saves from your PS4 to your PS5 if you don't have a subscription to PlayStation Plus using your home's wireless network.
Before you start, you should prepare your PS4 by toggling a few settings, according to Sony.
- On your PS4, log in to the PSN account you plan on using with your PS5.
- Check if an update is needed by navigating to Settings > System Software Update.
- Sony also recommends you sync your latest trophy data before beginning a transfer. On your controller, click the options button in the Trophies tab and choose "Sync with PlayStation Network."
Once your PS4 is ready, ensure you have both consoles connected to the same network via either a wireless connection or your router via LAN cables, and you're prepared to initiate the data transfer.
- Navigate to Settings > System > System Software > Data Transfer > Continue on your PS5.
- Choose your PS4 from the list and press the power button until you hear a beep.
- On the next screen, choose the data you want to transfer from your PS4.
- Choose "Start Transfer" and wait until your PS5 restarts.
If you cannot connect your consoles directly to your router with LAN cables, you can still initiate a data transfer using only Wi-Fi. However, Sony recommends connecting your PS4 and PS5 directly to each other with LAN cables to speed up the transfer.